VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Visalia police have arrested a 28-year-old man accused of stabbing another man on Wednesday night.It happened around 10:30 pm on Mineral King Avenue off Bridge Street.Officers say the 25-year-old victim was stabbed in the stomach. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover.Investigators found 28-year-old Joaquin Martinez in the area nearby and took him into custody.He was booked into the Tulare County Adult Pre-trial Facility for an attempted homicide charge.A motive for the stabbing has not been released.