MERCED

STAR Team reinstated to help fight gang crime in Merced County

EMBED </>More Videos

The return of a special task force could be the solution to the growing gang problem in Merced County.

By
MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) --
The return of a special task force could be the solution to the growing gang problem in Merced County.

"People ask about a host of issues, but gangs are the first and foremost priority in the list of things we're going to take care of," said Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke.

Meet the Sheriff's Task and Recognizance Team, also known as the STAR team.

Sheriff Warnke announced the return of the team on Monday.

It is made up of five deputies, along with a K9 deputy with the goal of tracking down known gang members.

"We're going to meet these things head on. We're going to meet these people on their playing field. We're going to find them. We're going to be proactive about it," said STAR Team Deputy Sgt. Clint Landrum.

Warnke used to lead the STAR Team but says the team was dissolved in 2012 because of low staffing and budget cuts.

Now that the sheriff's office is almost fully staffed, Warnke says they are able to put more deputies on the street to tackle the gun and drug crimes they're seeing in the county.

"We have enough patrol staffing that twice a day we 'll have upwards of 22 officers and deputies with two supervisors on the street," said Warnke.

They are not working alone. Warnke says the SWAT team and aviation unit will also be helping the task force in cleaning up the streets.

"You're showing up to their mom's house, their sisters house. It lets them know, this isn't pretend. This isn't a game," said Landrum.

The STAR Team officially starts on September 17th.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
mercedMerced
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MERCED
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Two arrested for Merced drug and gun bust
19-year-old man hospitalized after being shot in Merced
Family, friends mourn Merced teen who died in tragic car crash
Family and friends remember Merced teen killed crash near Sacramento
More merced
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Show More
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
More News