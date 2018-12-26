Behind-the-scenes video shows more of 'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge' at Disneyland, Disney World

EMBED </>More Videos

Disney Parks gave "Star Wars" fans a special Christmas present by releasing some behind-the-scenes footage of the franchise-themed lands at Disneyland and Walt Disney World.

ANAHEIM, Calif. --
Disney Parks gave "Star Wars" fans a special Christmas present by releasing some behind-the-scenes footage of the franchise-themed lands at Disneyland and Walt Disney World.

"Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge" is the new 14-acre addition to both theme parks that is scheduled to debut in summer 2019 for Disneyland and fall 2019 for Disney World.



The land is designed to transport guests "to a never-before-seen planet - a remote trading port and one of the last stops before wild space - where 'Star Wars' characters and their stories come to life."

For one attraction, guests will be able to hop aboard the Millennium Falcon, piloting it through space and facing off against foes.

There will also be a cantina, giving guests another chance to immerse themselves in the "Star Wars"-themed land.

RELATED: Drone video shows progress on Disneyland's "Star Wars" land

The cantina was described by parks officials as "the kind of establishment that attracts some of the most interesting and disreputable characters in the galaxy," hinting that visitors can expect to sidle up to some familiar characters at the bar.

Disney officials also alluded to the fact that the cantina will likely serve alcohol, making it one of only two locations inside Disneyland to do so.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
Report a Typo
Top Stories
Police officer shot, killed in Stanislaus County; manhunt underway
Camp Fire victims recount harrowing escape from flames
Border agents to do health check on minors after 2nd child death
Man donates van to couple who had theirs stolen in Oxnard
Justice Ginsburg leaves hospital after cancer surgery: Court
Mega Millions Results: Jackpot grows to $348M after drawing
Alcohol, coffee could be key to living longer, study finds
Woman chases down porch pirate, gets package back
Show More
11 tips on 'happy returns' of unwanted gifts
Guatemalan boy dies in US custody; 2nd death this month
Lakers lose LeBron James to groin injury, rout Warriors
GoFundMe: Donors refunded in scam involving homeless vet
Trump tells boy that believing in Santa at 7 is 'marginal'
More News