Starbucks brings new olive oil drinks to select Valley cities

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- New Starbucks drinks featuring olive oil are now available at select locations in the Central Valley.

The company is expanding access to the Oleato line of olive oil-infused drinks.

Starting Tuesday, they are now available at select Starbucks stores in Fresno, Visalia, Madera, and Merced.

The drinks are being served at the Starbucks on Divisadero and U streets in downtown Fresno.

The product first launched in March with somewhat negative reviews.

The combination of oil and coffee reportedly caused digestive problems for some customers.

Starbucks offers three drinks that each contain a spoonful of olive oil.