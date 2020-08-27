Spring classes to remain mostly online for State Center Community College District

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Classes at colleges under the State Center Community College District (SCCCD) will remain mostly online for the spring 2021 semester, Chancellor Dr. Paul Parnell announced on Thursday.Most students at Fresno City College, Reedley College, Madera Community College, Clovis Community College and Oakhurst Community College will continue learning from home, except for those taking laboratory classes requiring in-person instruction.The SCCCD colleges are currently distance learning under the same guidelines. Students who must go on campus for in-person learning are required to wear face masks and practice social distancing.