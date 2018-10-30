AMBER ALERT

Statewide Amber Alert canceled, police believe mother has taken child to Mexico

Authorities have canceled an Amber Alert issued across the state.

It comes after police say they believe the mother of a four-year old girl Washington girl took her to Mexico.

Based on sightings, authorities believe 21-year old Esmeralda Lopez crossed the border with her daughter, Aranza.

The Amber Alert was originally issued in California on Saturday after police say the girl was taken during a court-supervised visit Thursday in Vancouver.

Records show the girl had been in foster care.
