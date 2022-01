STEVINSON, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 16-year-old has been arrested, accused of shooting a man to death outside a bar in Stevinson over the weekend.The Merced County Sheriff's Office says its SWAT team and Investigations Bureau took the teen into custody early Tuesday morning.The shooting happened late Saturday night at the Stevinson Bar and Grill on 3rd Avenue. Twenty-one-year-old Ricardo Moran was found shot to death.A motive for the attack has not been released.The teen was booked into the Merced County Juvenile Hall on homicide charges.