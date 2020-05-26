Coronavirus

Your coronavirus stimulus check payment could come on a debit card in a plain envelope

Nearly four million people will receive their stimulus check in the form of a prepaid debit card, but some might not realize exactly what it is when it arrives in the mail.

The Treasury Department said Tuesday that the prepaid debit cards will come in a plain envelope from Money Network Cardholder Services.

There have been reports of some recipients thinking the card is a scam and even destroying it when it arrives. You can tell if the card is legitimate by making sure it includes a Visa logo on the front and MetaBank, the name of the issuing bank, on the back of the card.

The prepaid debit card will come with additional documentation identifying it as an economic impact payment card as well as information about how to activate and use it. More information is available at eipcard.com.

The government in April began sending $1,200 for each individual, $2,400 for each married couple and another $500 for each dependent child to families across the United States. Wealthier families get either a reduced payout or nothing depending on their income.

Those who were eligible to receive an economic impact payment may have previously received a direct deposit payment or a paper check in the mail. The Treasury Department only recently began issuing the prepaid debit cards to those without bank information on file with the IRS whose tax return was processed by either the Andover or Austin IRS Service Center.

Approximately 8.4 million U.S. households were considered "unbanked" in 2017, meaning that no one in the household had an account, according to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Another 24.2 million households were "underbanked," meaning they might have a bank account but members of the household also used an alternative financial service for money orders, check cashing, international remittances, payday loans and pawn shop loans, often at high costs.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financemoneycoronavirusgovernmentu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
The NHL's coronavirus pause: What the playoff format means for all 31 teams, updates on testing, more
The NHL's 2020 draft lottery explained: Everything you need to know
Central California coronavirus cases
Tips for having a safe picnic that complies with social distancing
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom: Barbershops, hair salons can reopen in 47 CA counties starting today
Fresno prepare for shelter-in-place to end Tuesday
Central California coronavirus cases
City of Fresno donating face masks to small businesses opening this week
Homicide investigation underway in Visalia, police say
Tachi Palace to begin reopening on Thursday with safety measures
Suspect opens fire on man in southeast Fresno, police say
Show More
Temperatures will creep into the 100s today across the Valley
CA releases guidelines for churches, synagogues, mosques to open for in-person worship
Cooling centers to open in Fresno tomorrow, city officials say
With 100 or less allowed in churches, supervisors pursue lawsuit against state
4-year-old boy hospitalized after accidentally being electrocuted in Oakhurst
More TOP STORIES News