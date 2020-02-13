Community & Events

Non-profit StoryCorps wants to create largest single collection of human voices ever recorded

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A traveling oral history project is in Fresno for six weeks, looking to document 150 real and honest conversations.

The non-profit StoryCorps is looking to create the largest single collection of human voices ever recorded and record, preserve and share the stories of the Valley.

And you can be a part of it. Click here to schedule an appointment to have your voice recorded.

"All we ask is that they talk about something that they think is important to them - when in life have you felt most alone, what is your first memory, what are your dreams for me, can you tell me about your first kiss, when you meet God, what do you want to say to him - it's mostly about being vulnerable and being being real, kind of letting go of whatever preconceived notions you had about who this person is or how they might respond to you and just being responding in the present moments," says Ava Ahmanbeigi of StoryCorps.
