StretchLab opens first location in Central Valley

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A unique wellness studio franchise is now open in Clovis - and it's the first in the Valley.

StretchLab, off Herndon Avenue, specializes in the ultimate stretching experience.

Think about a chiropractic appointment, but with one slight difference.

"It's different in that we're using muscles. So we're doing soft tissue," said Dr. Allison Reynolds, owner of StretchLab Clovis. "Chiropractic uses bones."

As a physical and occupational therapist, Dr. Reynolds has a passion for helping people move, which is why she opened StretchLab.

"It helps for people with chronic pain. It helps for people trying to get through their workday sitting at a desk," she said. "It helps athletes who want to perform better."

Clients will work with what's called a Flexologist. This could be done in a one-one-one stretch session or a group stretch. The Flexologist will lead the client through a series of stretches.

In just one 25 or 50-minute session, stretching can have multiple benefits.

For example: better posture, reduced stress and less muscle and joint pain.

"Tight muscles are weak muscles," said Dr. Reynolds. "We're not only lengthening the muscle, but we're retraining it on what it's supposed to be doing once we give it that link."

StretchLab offers memberships, but people can also drop in. No appointment is necessary.

The business's soft opening is from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday, where people can get a free 15-minute demo stretch. The address is 950 Herndon #109, Clovis.

