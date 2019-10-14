Student found with unloaded firearm at Lemoore Middle School College, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Lemoore Middle School College student was arrested for bringing a firearm to campus Monday morning, according to police.Lemoore police officers responded to the school located on the West Hills College campus just before 9 a.m., where they found the student with an unloaded weapon in their backpack.The student was taken into custody without incident. Investigators are now asking anyone with information to contact the Lemoore Police Department at 559-924-9574.