Latino Life: Avoiding the summer slide

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Studies show students lose a month or two months of reading during the summer months.
Fresno County Public Library is offering activities to keep children and adults engaged. "Summer at Your Library" is the program running all summer long at the Fresno County Public Library.
According to FCPL, children suffer through what is called Summer Learning Loss.
Summer Learning Loss causes a child to lose up to 2/3 of what they have learned the previous school year.
This means they come back to school not on grade level and fall behind their peers who are engaged in some form of learning during the summer months.
Reading is the easiest form of keeping the mind sharp during these summer months.
This year, due to COVID-19, the Library is hosting summer programs online. Fae Giffen from FCPL joined Latino Life host Graciela Moreno to talk about some of the engaging activities.
Many of the familiar faces are still bringing fun, free and entertaining performances to you and your family:
The Magic of Tim Mannix
Ron, the Reptile Guy
Great Scott Science Show
Wild Child Bubble Adventure
Digeridoo Down Under
Award winning band, The Hoots
The Magic of Josiah
A variety of take and make crafts that the family can pick up at the library and enjoy making it at home. The Library will also have free lunches for children ages 1-18 years old.
Families can just drive up or walk up to participating branches and pick up the free lunches.
The lunches are available at these eight locations:
Central Library (Downtown)
Betty Rodriguez Regional Library
Sunnyside Regional Library
Sanger Branch Library
Selma Branch Library
Orange Cove Branch Library
Mendota Branch Library
West Fresno Branch Library (Newest site)
All lunches are healthy, activities are fun and it's all free!
Programs for adults include cooking, gardening and salsa dancing classes.
You can find out more by visiting www.fresnolibrary.org/summer http://www.fresnolibrary.org/summer/ or call (559) 600-READ (7323).
Latino Life: Avoiding the summer slide
LATINO LIFE
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News