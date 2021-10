KINGSBURG, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you're looking for a job, Sun-Maid is looking to hire for more than 75 positions during a job fair on Tuesday.The opportunities range from machine operators to bin repair, and no experience is necessary for most seasonal and full-time positions.Attendees should bring their resumes. On-the-spot forklift testing will be administered for those interested in positions that require machine operation.The job fair will be held at the Sun-Maid Growers of California parking lot on Bethel Avenue in Kingsburg from 9:00 am to 10:30 am.