Community donates money to help Fresno deli employees after strip mall fire

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Sunnyside Deli is trying to piece together what they can after a fire blazed through the building in early January.

The Fresno Fire Department says it was an arsonist that set fire to the string of businesses next to Sunnyside Deli.

Owner Megan Husak said when she was alerted about the building up in flames, she immediately thought of her employees.

"They're our family. You know, I feel very close to them, and I check on them often. I was devastated that they were now at a loss," said Husak.

She said she and her family decided to start a GoFundmMe page to support the employees who are now unemployed due to the fire.

To their surprise, the community donated almost $9,000. Husak doesn't know when the deli will open its doors but hopes it's sooner than later.

