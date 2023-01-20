New photos released of suspects in southeast Fresno strip mall fire

Six businesses were damaged or destroyed in the fire, leaving nearly 50 people without a job.

The reward has increased in the search for the people who started a massive business fire in southeast Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- New images have been released of two suspects accused of starting a fire that tore through six businesses in Southeast Fresno earlier this month.

The fire broke out around 4:30 am on January 6 at a strip mall near Kings Canyon Road and Phillip Avenue.

Investigators with the Fresno Fire Department say the fire was started shortly after the suspects broke into Blendz Barber Longue.

The fire spread to O'Sullivan's Sunnyside Lounge and several other businesses, leaving them destroyed or damaged.

RELATED: 2 suspects wanted for starting fire that destroyed several Southeast Fresno businesses

Nearby Sunnyside Deli was also damaged, but firefighters were able to save it.

On Wednesday, Fresno Fire and Valley Crimestoppers announced that a reward for information has increased to $5,000.

Anyone with information about this fire is asked to call Valley Crimestoppers at (559) 498-STOP (7867).

NOTE: The video above is from an earlier story and will be updated.