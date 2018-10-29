Suspect arrested in Southeast Fresno hit and run that left a man in critical condition

The Fresno Police Department says a person has been arrested following a hit and run on Saturday in Southeast Fresno.Detectives say they already knew who the suspect was and tracked him down. They told the man to meet up with them which resulted in the suspect turning himself in.Fresno police officers say the victim was hit around 2 p.m. near Ventura Street and Orange Avenue when he walked into the path of a car driving on the road. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.On Tuesday, police will release more information about the person that was arrested.