Suspect shot by Porterville police dies in hospital

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man who was shot by a Porterville police officer last week has died from his injuries.

The shooting happened Thursday morning on Leggett Street near Putman Avenue.

Investigators say 37-year-old Daryl Austin Young was pointing a gun toward a woman and then shot her right in front of responding officers.

One of those officers then shot Young.

The suspect and victim were both taken to the hospital in critical condition.

On Monday, police revealed Young died on Friday.

They say at the time of the shooting, he was on post-release community supervision for domestic violence and had an extensive criminal history including kidnapping and weapons charges.

There's no update on the victim's condition.

The case remains under investigation.