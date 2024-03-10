Suspected connected to gang related shooting arrested in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A second suspect is in police custody after being connected to a gang-related shooting in Orosi.
The gunfire erupted at a gas station last year on October 19.
Detectives say 36-year-old Jose Godoy was involved in an argument and handed a gun to his friend Erik Garcia.
Investigators say Garcia shot at a victim and was arrested a week after the incident.
Godoy left the area and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
Friday afternoon detectives tracked down Godoy at a home in Dinuba and arrested him.
He was booked into the Tulare County Pre-trial facility for assault with a deadly weapon.