Suspected connected to gang related shooting arrested in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A second suspect is in police custody after being connected to a gang-related shooting in Orosi.

The gunfire erupted at a gas station last year on October 19.

Detectives say 36-year-old Jose Godoy was involved in an argument and handed a gun to his friend Erik Garcia.

Investigators say Garcia shot at a victim and was arrested a week after the incident.

Godoy left the area and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Friday afternoon detectives tracked down Godoy at a home in Dinuba and arrested him.

He was booked into the Tulare County Pre-trial facility for assault with a deadly weapon.