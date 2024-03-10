WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Suspected connected to gang related shooting arrested in Tulare County

ABC30 Digital Team Image
ByABC30 Digital Team KFSN logo
Sunday, March 10, 2024
Suspected connected to gang related shooting arrested in Tulare County
A second suspect is in police custody after being connected to a gang-related shooting in Orosi.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A second suspect is in police custody after being connected to a gang-related shooting in Orosi.

The gunfire erupted at a gas station last year on October 19.

Detectives say 36-year-old Jose Godoy was involved in an argument and handed a gun to his friend Erik Garcia.

Investigators say Garcia shot at a victim and was arrested a week after the incident.

Godoy left the area and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Friday afternoon detectives tracked down Godoy at a home in Dinuba and arrested him.

He was booked into the Tulare County Pre-trial facility for assault with a deadly weapon.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW