Suspected DUI driver takes authorities on pursuit through 2 counties

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- One man is under arrest accused of taking authorities on a wild pursuit through two counties.

The driver, 36-year-old Benjamin Smith, is accused of DUI.

Fresno CHP says he hit five different cars then kept going; one in Fresno County, two in the city of Fresno and two in Madera County.

The pursuit ended north of Kerman on Highway 145 and Belmont Avenue.

An intervention technique stopped Smith with the help of multiple agencies, including the Fresno Police Department helicopter.

Three people suffered minor injuries and are expected to be okay.
