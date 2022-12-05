Witness video shows Fresno County Sheriff deputies tackling and striking suspected sideshow driver

A suspected sideshow driver is in custody and cell phone video obtained by Action News shows Fresno County deputies using force to take that suspect into custody.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 29-year-old Fresno man has been arrested following a suspected sideshow in Southwest Fresno.

Witness cell phone video shows Fresno County Sheriff Deputies using force to take the suspect into custody.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says Joseph Jackson fled police officers but later crashed after going 80 mph in the rain.

Deputies were called to assist the California Highway Patrol on a report of a sideshow around 11 p.m. Saturday near Jensen and Cornelia avenues.

As they made their way to the scene, another call came in of shots fired in the area.

A gray Honda CRV that was parked nearby on Cornelia avenue was spotted and a deputy made contact with the driver, Jackson.

The deputy learned Jackson was on parole for robbery, opening him to a search and seizure of his car. After being asked to step out of the vehicle, Jackson refused and sped away.

The deputy pursued but quickly canceled due to dangerous conditions. Shortly after, Jackson crashed into an electric utility box on Highway 180 and Brawley avenue and ran.

Two deputies chased on foot while Jackson threw a loaded gun magazine. Investigators later also found a ghost gun in Jackson's car.

The deputies were able to tackle Jackson on the sidewalk and deputies are then seen striking Jackson.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says this is "normal protocol" and "part of the dirty job."

"Some body strikes are delivered to the suspect to get compliance," Fresno County Sheriff's Office PIO Tony Botti says."These are normal, standard body strikes that we train our deputies to use when somebody is not being compliant."

Every deputy involved remains on duty.

Jackson was booked into jail on multiple charges including evading police, resisting arrest, gun charges and committing a felony while out on bail.

He is bail is set for $575,000.