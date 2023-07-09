2 arrested in carjacking, kidnapping of teens in Ivanhoe, deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two suspects were arrested in connection to a carjacking and kidnapping of two teenagers in Tulare County on Thursday night.

The carjacking happened near Grove and Paradise in Ivanhoe.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office says two 17-year-old boys were parked in the area when an armed man and two other suspects walked up to their car.

Officials say the teens were assaulted by the suspects before being forced into the back of their own vehicle.

After driving outside of Ivanhoe, deputies say the suspects let the teens out of the car and left them there.

During an investigation, the sheriff's office says the suspects were identified as 28-year-old Richard Gonzalez and 18-year-old Daniel Castenada.

The teen's stolen vehicle was found at a home on Meadow View in Hanford.

Gonzalez and Castenada were arrested after a search warrant was carried out at the home where the vehicle was found.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Detective Robinson or Sergeant Lowry at (559) 733-6218.