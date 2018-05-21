EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=3504167" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The public has come forward with surveillance video of the Chevy Colorado that detectives believe left a murder scene in December 9, 2017.

The public has come forward with surveillance video of the Chevy Colorado that detectives believe left a murder scene on December 9, 2017.Timestamps on the new video reveal that the truck traveled south on Maroa Avenue, near Bullard Avenue at 3:45 pm. Another video shows that the truck drove east on Shaw Avenue, near Blackstone Avenue at 3:50 pm.Detectives believe the person driving the truck may have been involved in the death of 88-year-old Cynthia Houk and her daughter 55-year-old Jennifer Dupras. The two were found shot to death at a home near Palm and Sierra.The truck has some distinct features including alloy rims, a toolbox in the bed, and a decal sticker on the rear of the bed.No arrests have been made in the case.If you know anything about the truck - or who was driving it - you are asked to call the Sheriff's office at (559) 600-3111 or Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-7867. You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. You may reference case #17-18157.