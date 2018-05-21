CRIME

Double homicide suspect's truck captured on surveillance cameras

EMBED </>More Videos

The public has come forward with surveillance video of the Chevy Colorado that detectives believe left a murder scene in December 9, 2017. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The public has come forward with surveillance video of the Chevy Colorado that detectives believe left a murder scene on December 9, 2017.

Timestamps on the new video reveal that the truck traveled south on Maroa Avenue, near Bullard Avenue at 3:45 pm. Another video shows that the truck drove east on Shaw Avenue, near Blackstone Avenue at 3:50 pm.
EMBED More News Videos

The public has come forward with surveillance video of the Chevy Colorado that detectives believe left a murder scene in December 9, 2017.


Detectives believe the person driving the truck may have been involved in the death of 88-year-old Cynthia Houk and her daughter 55-year-old Jennifer Dupras. The two were found shot to death at a home near Palm and Sierra.

The truck has some distinct features including alloy rims, a toolbox in the bed, and a decal sticker on the rear of the bed.

No arrests have been made in the case.

If you know anything about the truck - or who was driving it - you are asked to call the Sheriff's office at (559) 600-3111 or Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-7867. You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. You may reference case #17-18157.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
crimedouble homicidehomicide investigationhomicidefresno county sheriff departmentFresno CountyFresno - Northwest
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CRIME
Man accused of several random shootings in Fresno County takes the stand
Man arrested in brutal beating of 6-year-old son
Victim suffers life-threatening injuries after stabbing in Southeast Fresno
Tulare DA hosts Rural Crime School
Court docs reveal new details about Woodlake police officer arrest
More crime
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News