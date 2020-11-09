Bulldog Breakdown

Bulldog Breakdown: Swimming duo together at the pool and vet clinic


FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Hatayama sisters are usually together.

Right now, you can probably find them here - at their family's veterinary clinic in Selma, where older sister, Stephanie, works as a vet and younger sister, Leah, works as a vet technician.

"I have always wanted to be a vet since I was little," Stephanie said. "So, that has always been my goal."

"It wasn't really my original plan, but I kind of got hooked on it because it's kind of a family thing," Leah said.

Not too long ago - you could find them in the pool at Fresno State.

"So I started in 2008 when they brought the swimming, the women's swimming and diving back," Stephanie said. "That would have been really cool to swim together, but we're a little too spread of shoes faster than me so I prefer to, you know, to not to swim with her."

They never swam at Fresno State at the same time - with Stephanie leaving for vet school just before Leah arrived - but they both left their mark.

Stephanie was part of three record-breaking relay teams at WAC Championships during her time as a Bulldog, and Leah was on record-breaking relay teams too - and even swam at the Olympic trials in Omaha.

"That was a really cool experience," she said.

Even though they missed out on swimming together - they're now closer than ever.

"Definitely working together brought us closer because we kind of knew what to expect from each other," Leah said.

From being Bulldogs to taking care of them - together.
