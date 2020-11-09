Bulldog Breakdown: Swimming duo together at the pool and vet clinic

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Hatayama sisters are usually together.Right now, you can probably find them here - at their family's veterinary clinic in Selma, where older sister, Stephanie, works as a vet and younger sister, Leah, works as a vet technician."I have always wanted to be a vet since I was little," Stephanie said. "So, that has always been my goal.""It wasn't really my original plan, but I kind of got hooked on it because it's kind of a family thing," Leah said.Not too long ago - you could find them in the pool at Fresno State."So I started in 2008 when they brought the swimming, the women's swimming and diving back," Stephanie said. "That would have been really cool to swim together, but we're a little too spread of shoes faster than me so I prefer to, you know, to not to swim with her."They never swam at Fresno State at the same time - with Stephanie leaving for vet school just before Leah arrived - but they both left their mark.Stephanie was part of three record-breaking relay teams at WAC Championships during her time as a Bulldog, and Leah was on record-breaking relay teams too - and even swam at the Olympic trials in Omaha."That was a really cool experience," she said.Even though they missed out on swimming together - they're now closer than ever."Definitely working together brought us closer because we kind of knew what to expect from each other," Leah said.From being Bulldogs to taking care of them - together.