Headlining acts announced for Taco Truck Throwdown in Downtown Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The "Taco Truck Throwdown" is coming back to Downtown Fresno. The October 23 event marks the return of the nationally-recognized taco truck competition after a hiatus in 2020.
On Thursday, the Fresno Grizzlies announced the two headlining acts.
"Ginuwine" and "Mi Banda El Mexicano" will perform on the field at Chukchansi Park as part of the day-long tribute to tacos, featuring taco trucks from throughout the Central Valley.
Local performing artists including "The Box" and "Patrick Contreras" will also perform.
You can purchase tickets here or by calling the Chukchansi Park Ticket Office.
Tickets are on sale now for $36.
