Early bird special tickets go on sale for 12th annual Taco Truck Throwdown

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The largest taco event in town is returning to Chukchansi Park this fall and right now there's an early bird special for tickets!

The Taco Truck Throwdown is Saturday, October 21 this year.

The event features more than 20 different food vendors who compete for the judge's top pick as well as a people's choice award .

Tickets to the festival are at the lowest rate, just $20 each.

