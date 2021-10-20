taco truck throwdown

Fresno Grizzlies gearing up for 10th annual Taco Truck Throwdown happening this weekend

There will be live music, other vendors, and for the first time, a Michelada Throwdown.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Taco Truck Throwdown is returning to downtown Fresno after a one-year hiatus because of the pandemic.

Nearly two dozen taco trucks will take over Chukchansi Park this Saturday. It's the event's 10th anniversary.

"We've had two years to prepare for it. Old vendors and taco truck owners are ready to go, and so we're really thrilled that we're able to open this event to our fans once again," said marketing manager Jonathan Bravo.

Some of the trucks will be returning for the annual event, while others will be taking part for the first time.

"We're really excited. Nervous because there's a lot of competition but really excited to be a part of it," said Julissa Ibarra, owner of Sazón la Guerra.

There will be live music, other vendors, and for the first time, a Michelada Throwdown.

"It's the first time we've ever had this, so of course, we want people to come down and have some great drinks to go along with some great food," said Fresno Grizzlies media relations coordinator Stephen Rice.

Gates open at 5 pm. You can purchase tickets here.

