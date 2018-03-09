TECHNOLOGY

Woman jailed for venting about ex-husband on Facebook

GEORGIA --
So many of us are guilty of venting on social media. But can you be found guilty in the court of law for what you say about someone in a Facebook post?

Ask Georgia resident Anne King, who was reportedly jailed after her ex-husband, a deputy sheriff, got upset about a post allegedly picking on his parenting.

She wrote: "That moment when everyone in your house has the flu and you ask your kid's dad to get them -- not me -- more Motrin and Tylenol and he refuses."

She added that she was "feeling overwhelmed."

A friend of Anne's commented something unflattering, that she says could be open to interpretation.

Anne's ex-husband saw all of this and demanded she remove the post.

She does. But a few days later Anne and the friend who commented were charged with criminal defamation of character, which has been illegal in Georgia since 1982.

You can say something to someone's face, just not on social media.

Both women were jailed, then posted bail, and are now suing the ex and his friend who helped file the paperwork.

