Teen crashes stolen vehicle, then runs from police in east central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A teenager was arrested after police say he crashed a stolen cargo van and ran from officers.

It happened in front of the FastTrip gas station on Chestnut and Clinton at around 1:30 a.m.

Police say the teen hit the utility box, picking the wheels of the van up off the ground, and then ran from the scene.

Officers use the police helicopter to help find the suspect about four blocks away at Sierra Vista Princeton. It is unknown what caused the teen to lose control of the van.

He will be booked on charges of fleeing from officers and driving a stolen vehicle.
