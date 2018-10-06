Teen in custody after threatening to shoot middle school student

A teenager is in police custody this evening for threatening to shoot a student at his Fresno Unified Middle School.
Police say the suspect posted a picture on social media, showing himself with a gun and telling the student he'd come to the school to shoot him.
The student reported it to a school resource officer yesterday and that officer identified the suspect as a former student at the school.
Police arrested the teenager for making terrorist threats and booked him into Fresno County's Juvenile hall.
