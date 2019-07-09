The Merced Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting that injured a teen.
It happened just before 4 p.m. Monday in the area of Meadows Avenue and Loughborough Drive.
When officers arrived on scene they found a teenage boy with a gunshot wound to the lower body.
He was taken to the hospital and police believe his wound is non-life threatening but say that has to be confirmed by a doctor.
About 40 minutes before this incident, police responded to a call for shots fired in the area of West 18th and I street.
However, they didn't find any victims of a shooting.
Police are now trying to determine if the two shootings are connected.
Teen injured in drive-by shooting in Merced
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News