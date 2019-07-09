Teen injured in drive-by shooting in Merced

The Merced Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting that injured a teen.

It happened just before 4 p.m. Monday in the area of Meadows Avenue and Loughborough Drive.

When officers arrived on scene they found a teenage boy with a gunshot wound to the lower body.

He was taken to the hospital and police believe his wound is non-life threatening but say that has to be confirmed by a doctor.

About 40 minutes before this incident, police responded to a call for shots fired in the area of West 18th and I street.

However, they didn't find any victims of a shooting.

Police are now trying to determine if the two shootings are connected.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Charges dropped against Father Raul Diaz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Babies found dead in car; Father tells police he forgot
Cooling centers open in the Central Valley
Dinuba man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old girl multiple times
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
Show More
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to water park
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years
Vaping may have put 8 teens in hospital, doctors warn
Fresno to extend service hours of FAX buses
More TOP STORIES News