Teen injured in drive-by shooting in Merced

The Merced Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting that injured a teen.It happened just before 4 p.m. Monday in the area of Meadows Avenue and Loughborough Drive.When officers arrived on scene they found a teenage boy with a gunshot wound to the lower body.He was taken to the hospital and police believe his wound is non-life threatening but say that has to be confirmed by a doctor.About 40 minutes before this incident, police responded to a call for shots fired in the area of West 18th and I street.However, they didn't find any victims of a shooting.Police are now trying to determine if the two shootings are connected.