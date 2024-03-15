Teen shot multiple times in Southwest Fresno, expected to survive

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A teen is expected to survive after being shot multiple times in Southwest Fresno on Friday.

Officers responded to California Avenue and Fresno Street just after 2 p.m. Friday after the ShotSpotter system identified 20 rounds being fired in the area. People in the area also called 9-1-1 to report that someone had been shot.

When officers arrived, they found a teen who had multiple gunshot wounds. He's been taken to the hospital to be treated for his non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say a group of teens were standing outside by Wayne's Liquor when a person in a black car got out with a gun and began firing at the group.

After being the only person struck by gunfire, the teen ran into the store, where employees called 911.

Edison High School and a Fresno EOC Head Start program were on lockdown during the incident, but it has since been lifted.

California Avenue and Fresno Street are expected to be closed as the investigation continues. No time of reopening was given.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department.

