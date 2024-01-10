17-year-old, 2 adults arrested after 4 found dead in Reedley neighborhood, police say

REEDLEY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A teenager and two adults have been arrested after four people were found dead in a neighborhood in Reedley this week.

The Reedley Police Department says a 17-year-old boy has been arrested on four counts of homicide.

Officials say 34-year-old Brynn Curtis and 21-year-old Rafael Gonzalez have also been arrested on charges of accessory after the fact.

The arrests come after investigators say 81-year-old Billy Bonds, 44-year-old Guadalupe Bonds, and a third person were found dead at a home on Saturday morning.

On Tuesday, police found a fourth body at the home next door to where the three victims were found.

Officers also served search warrants at a home in Parlier and another house in Selma, where two vehicles were impounded.

Police have been searching for Matthew Bonds, who is Guadalupe's husband.

They have not yet confirmed if the body found Tuesday morning could be his.

