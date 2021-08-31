Fresno Unified trustee accuses board members of violating state education code

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Unified Trustee Terry Slatic is accusing Superintendent Bob Nelson and fellow school board members of violating several parts of the state education code.Specifically, he says the district has failed to notify school staff when a student with a history of violence is transferred to a new school.Slatic says he has filed a complaint with the Public Integrity Unit of the Fresno County District Attorney's Office.Fresno Unified has since responded to the claim, saying it has always been in full compliance with the law.