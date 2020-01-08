Family & Parenting

HEARTWARMING: Texas filmmaker reunites 94' VHS tape with boy seen taking his first steps

AUSTIN -- A Texas filmmaker found a special home movies VHS tape inside a VCR he bought at Goodwill.

The tape was titled "Tyree Learns to Walk", KXAN reported.

Buyer Jim McKay said once he saw the video, he knew he had to try to find the family.

"It was magical, it tore me up. I'm a dad too, I get it. I saw that smile on dad's face and his reaction was very real," McKay said.

The video went viral and was shared thousands of times on social media.

Little Tyree, now 25-years-old, reached out to McKay after his mom saw the story on the news.

McKay said he plans to meet up with Tyree and return the video to the family soon!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingtexasreunionparentingcaught on tapesocietyu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Second employee at Fresno's Amazon center tests positive for COVID-19
Central California coronavirus cases
Why Tulare County is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases
Sanger opens free COVID-19 testing site
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
UCSF doctor fights for the lives of COVID-19 patients
How Valley businesses are evolving to cope with COVID-19
Show More
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Fresno fitness studio Spyn Cycle shutting down
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
More TOP STORIES News