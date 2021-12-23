New cocktail bar opens in Fresno's Tower District

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you're looking to toast in the Tower, Fresno's newest hot spot is already captivating its audience."I own a construction company, so I built it but someone came in, they looked around and they said, 'Wow, you cleaned this old bar up real nice.'"At the Howlin Wolf, the top shelf doesn't get any higher and the Art Deco interior provides a 20's flare for your night on the town.Co-owner Craig Johnson says their group owns Goldsteins but the two establishments are night and day in comparison."When you come, I don't want people to feel that they're under-dressed or the place is too stuffy," he said. "I want them to feel like a million bucks. I want them to feel the customer service, they're taken care of. I want them when they have family from out of town or when they're going on a date and they want to impress somebody."The menu has five signature cocktails but puts an upscale twist on the classics.Those familiar with Procter's Jewelers may recognize the exterior, salvaged after a 2014 fire forced the business to relocate.Attention to detail isn't just in the gold accents and custom artwork. Beyond the stage set for live music, you can find a nod to Fresno's music history.It's not just the pictures and posters -- you can find a little bit of Fresno's history throughout the bar.The Howlin Wolf is open seven days a week from 3 pm to 1:30 am with live music on the weekends.