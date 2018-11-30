'They hit, they left him, never returned': Sister of hit-and-run victim seeks justice

The heartwrenching task of finding her brother's killer is consuming Lorraine Baquera.56-year-old Scott Hobson was on the crosswalk near Effie and Ashlan last Tuesday -- when a car fatally struck him and never turned back.It only takes a few moments at his curbside memorial to hear about the kind of man this city has lost.Lorraine Baquera set her brother's picture at his memorial, hopeful it will jog someone's memory about the driver who took Scott Hobson's life.Baquera says it's hard putting her brother to rest not knowing the person who left him dying on the ground.She says her brother was on his way to buy some food from a taco truck when he was hit in the crosswalk."I really want whoever did this to my brother, I want justice to be served. This is a senseless act, this is a crime," she said.Police haven't revealed too many details about the suspect's car but they say Hobson was on the crosswalk and did everything right.He was rushed to the hospital immediately and passed away six days later."His brain was damaged, his head was traumatized. We had to watch him go through this, which was horrible," he said.Family members say Hobson was a simple man -- but he had the most giving heart.This woman told us about how he gave his own jacket to her daughter.The stories are endless."You never believe it's never going to happen to your family. You don't. You hear about it, you pray for the families that are being hurt," Baquera said.Now, those prayers are pouring in for her family -- to catch the driver responsible.He is the 39th traffic fataility of the year in central Fresno.