Fresno County Sheriff's sergeant retires after 2nd arrest this year

A sergeant with the Fresno County Sheriff's Office was found intoxicated in public with a controlled substance over the weekend, according to the Clovis Police Department.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno County Sheriff's sergeant who was arrested twice this year on alcohol-related charges has now retired.

The sheriff's office has confirmed Sergeant Thomas Grilione retired on September 28.

In May, Grilione was arrested for drunk and disorderly conduct and possession of a controlled substance at a business in Clovis.

Grilione was arrested for a second time in May on suspicion of DUI at Bullard and Minnewawa.

He was cited and released.

Grilione had been on administrative leave with the sheriff's office before his retirement.

