Thousands of Fresno County students learn about the technical field through Career Expo

Thousands of Fresno County students learn about the technical field through Career Expo

From construction to Culinary, Wednesday Fresno County High School students learned what it's like to be in the technical field.

The 2018 Career Tech Expo is putting them in the shoes of professionals. All the Action taking place at Chukchansi Park in downtown Fresno.

"This experience provides them with opportunity and exposure to things they may not have at their High Schools or in their communities," said Anthony Ayerza, Fresno County Superintendent of Schools area content coordinator.

In the Kitchen, kids are learning from the pros. They're making sloppy joes and deserts. What they make here will be served to a large crowd. All of it being overseen by Alberto Moreno Chukchansi Park catering manager.

"They all have different tasks, from baking to proteins, to cheese boards," he said. "They are all really understanding the technique and making sure if this going to be their long-term career."

They've been in the kitchen for two days. Some students are working with equipment they've never used before, others are mastering new recipes. Katie Cruz Coalinga High School Senior is interested in culinary and in her element.

"You get to learn as you go on," she said. "You have the advantage of getting to know more and more in-depth about culinary arts."

Outside Hayden Rodriguez, Central High Senior, worked with other students to build a tiny house. They'll build the frame then California Tiny House will take it to their shop and finish it off.

"We're building walls and we build each wall one by one and then we put them up and put them all together," said Rodriguez.

Students at the Expo are placed in different areas of interest, including medical and multi-media. Not only do they get to see what it's like, but they also get to talk to more than 100 industry professionals. They'll gain insight and learn about employment opportunities.
