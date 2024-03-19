Caruthers High School holds parade for 3 championship teams

CARUTHERS, Calif. (KFSN) -- What do you do when you win three separate titles in the winter sports season alone? You throw a parade!

Caruthers High School hosted a championship parade for three different Blue Raider teams Monday evening.

The parade started at the corner of Henderson Road and Tahoe Avenue.

It concluded at the fairgrounds to honor girls' basketball (D-III CIF State Champs), girls' soccer (D-VI Central Section Champs), and boys' basketball (D-VI Central Section Champs).

The Blue Raider girls basketball team is fresh off its second state title in program history.

"It's happened so fast, and they (the girls) haven't really had a chance to soak it in," Head Coach Anna Almeida said. "All of them are still on cloud nine."

