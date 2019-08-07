shooting

Three injured in early morning shooting in west Fresno County

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is investigating an early morning shooting near Biola.

It happened around 2 a.m. Wednesday near Clinton and Siskiyou.

Deputies say there was an altercation between the suspect and the victims at that location.

They say the suspect opened fire on the victims with a shotgun. Two men and a woman were hit with bird-shot in the lower body.

Deputies say one of the men and the woman fled to a nearby firehouse and were transported to Community Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.

The second man did not initially go to the hospital and ended up at a home near Shields and Biola, just south of the town of Biola.

That's where deputies were called to the scene and ultimately transported that man to the hospital as well.

All of the victims are expected to survive.

Deputies say they are still looking for the suspect and are interviewing witnesses to learn more about what led up to the shooting.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
biolakermanfresno county sheriff departmentshootinginvestigation
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
Man shot, killed, another stabbed after altercation in Dinuba
EXCLUSIVE: 12-year-old victim describes being shot, hiding during Gilroy Garlic Festival
Teen arrested after posting video threatening to commit school violence
EXCLUSIVE: Gilroy survivor meets woman who stopped to help him after he was shot
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man shot, killed, another stabbed after altercation in Dinuba
2 children hospitalized after ATV crash in Kings County
Lemoore officials appoint new members to fill vacant city council seats
Teacher finds gun in Fresno student's backpack, police say
Suspected DUI driver charged in deadly wrong-way crash in Tulare County
Man admits dismembering body to cover up another man's crime
Teen arrested after posting video threatening to commit school violence
Show More
Brazil gang leader who tried to escape as daughter found dead
Deadly crash causes power outage near Hanford
Program helps young adults with learning disabilities become independent
Local law enforcement help federal agencies dismantle MS-13 gang
New wildlife rehabilitation center coming to Clovis
More TOP STORIES News