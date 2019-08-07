Three injured in early morning shooting in west Fresno County

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is investigating an early morning shooting near Biola.It happened around 2 a.m. Wednesday near Clinton and Siskiyou.Deputies say there was an altercation between the suspect and the victims at that location.They say the suspect opened fire on the victims with a shotgun. Two men and a woman were hit with bird-shot in the lower body.Deputies say one of the men and the woman fled to a nearby firehouse and were transported to Community Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.The second man did not initially go to the hospital and ended up at a home near Shields and Biola, just south of the town of Biola.That's where deputies were called to the scene and ultimately transported that man to the hospital as well.All of the victims are expected to survive.Deputies say they are still looking for the suspect and are interviewing witnesses to learn more about what led up to the shooting.