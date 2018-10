UPDATE - Fresno County Sheriff's Deputies have arrested three teenage boys who are accused of carjacking and robbery.It happened just after 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the area of Rolinda and Whitesbridge.Deputies say a man was meeting to exchange shoes for money.That's when they say two men showed a gun demanding the shoes and the car.There were no gunshots fired and no one was hurt.The victim's vehicle was recovered.