Kincade Fire

Timelapse video shows overnight spread of Kincade Fire near Geyserville

GEYSERVILLE, Calif. -- Timelapse video from ALERTWildFire and the Nevada Seismological Laboratory captured the fast-spreading Kincade Fire overnight.

In the video, the fire can be seen moving past Geyser Peak which is located just northeast of Geyserville. It shows a one-hour timelapse of the wildfire in near-infrared, followed by a second hour-long timelapse in natural light.

The Kincade Fire has burned at least 10,000 acres and is zero percent contained at this time.

RELATED: Sonoma County wildfire explodes in size, triggers evacuations

The wildfire has triggered a mandatory evacuation order for Geyserville. The fire has crossed Highway 128 near Moody Lane and is heading west. Residents are being ordered to leave immediately.

An evacuation warning has also been issued for northern Healdsburg. Evacuations are ordered for east of Geyserville in the areas of Geysers Road to Highway 128, Alexander Mountain Road, Cloverdale Geysers Road, Pine Flat Road, and Red Winery Road.

Get the latest developments on the Kincade Fire here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
geyservillebrush firefirewildfirecal firekincade fire
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
KINCADE FIRE
Woman caught on camera trying to save home from Kincade Fire
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman killed in head-on crash with semi-truck in Tulare County
Fast-moving wildfire in Northern California explodes to 10,000 acres, forces evacuations
Clovis sued for allegedly not providing enough affordable housing
Thieves steal cross from Merced boy's memorial site
New scrutiny for closed investigation into deadly Fresno police shooting
Fresno city leaders want more say on who can open weed shops
Visalia child starvation case: Closing statements to begin
Show More
New Fresno initiative targets human trafficking
Merced High students may have been exposed to TB
New video shows deadly shot to back of teen's head from Fresno police officer
Trump lifts sanctions on Turkey, says cease-fire permanent
Northern California deputy fatally shot, ride-along passenger injured
More TOP STORIES News