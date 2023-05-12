Thousands of families have been waiting alongside the U.S. border hoping to find refuge as Title 42's Covid restrictions come to an end.

Title 42 ends: What locals are saying about migrants at the border

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Thousands of families have been waiting alongside the U.S. border hoping to find refuge as Title 42's Covid restrictions come to an end.

People migrating from South American countries are fleeing poverty, gangs, and persecution.

Fresno local, Jesus Pineda Hernandez, is an immigrant himself.

Over time, he says, situations across southern borders have worsened.

"Families who are threatened not only for being shot and killed, but women who are also exposed to the dangers of being kidnapped and raped," Jesus mentions, "We didn't come here because there was free stuff. We came here for a better life. To contribute more importantly to be collective."

Hernandez runs a non-profit called Latino Farmers and Ranchers International"

They help Latinos become farmers, and advocate for immigrant rights.

"We know that immigrants come and contribute and they contribute more than we give them credit for. We see the Central Valley itself and understand the agricultural economy in the area. It's 91-92% immigrant labor force," mentions Jesus.

Hernandez, arrived in the US when he was 15, he was part of that 90% and says he understands what it's like to be discriminated against.

Although he believes the influx of migrants will travel mostly to the East Coast, he hopes people from all backgrounds can embrace each other during these difficult times.

"We had Chinese, Japanese, Koreans, Germans, Armenians, Greeks and look at us all. We are coming together and doing great stuff and that's the vision of things, we have to keep it humane and logical," says Pindea-Hernandez.

He says the end of Title 42 does not end other strict immigration laws at the border.

Meanwhile, Congressman David Valadeo, announced just a couple hours ago that he has joined a bipartisan group to extend Title 42.

Title 42, expires Thursday at 11:59 ET, that's 8:59 PM our time.