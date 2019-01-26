New Jersey toddler rescued after getting himself stuck inside toy

EMBED </>More Videos

Anthony Johnson reports on a toddler who somehow got himself stuck inside a toy. (Fort Lee Police Department)

FORT LEE, New Jersey --
Police in New Jersey came to the rescue of a toddler who somehow got himself stuck inside a toy

Lucas's mom, Soona Choe, tried to pull him out, but she couldn't, so she called 911.

Luckily for little Luca, Fort Lee police Sergeant Rick Hernandez responded - he is a veteran at getting people out of tough situations.
The Fort Lee Police department posted pictures of the rescue.The responses are a combination of thanking Sgt Hernandez and commenting on how adorable Luca is, despite the pickle he got himself in.

Sergeant Hernandez' good deed left everyone smiling, but the whole drama had Soona getting upset. For Luca, it was just a childhood adventure.

Luca was enjoying the attention, and is now back playing with his toy, but his mom said he learned a valuable lesson.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
rescuetoddler
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Louisiana shooting leaves 5 dead; manhunt underway for suspect
50-year-old man found dead in Merced house, officers investigating death as homicide
Woman's boyfriend shot to death in front of her during home invasion
Facebook allowed 'friendly fraud' to profit from kids, memo says
Rollover crash kills one in Reedley
Drunk driver smashes car through front of apartment building in Madera
Just 4 percent of scooter riders injured in accidents wore helmets: Study
911 dispatcher assists young boy with homework emergency
Show More
Officer charged in Russian roulette-style killing of fellow cop
Trump signs bill to temporarily reopen gov't; wall fight unresolved
Teenager shot in southwest Fresno
'I'm down to the last dollar': Valley federal employees relieved to see government reopen
What happened after undercover cops took over a 'massage parlor'
More News