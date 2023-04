"Tom Sandoval and the Most Extras" are performing at Fresno's Engelmann Cellars on Friday, June 16.

Tom Sandoval from 'Vanderpump Rules' performing at Engelmann Cellars

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fans of Vanderpump Rules will recognize the act coming to a local winery.

"Tom Sandoval and the Most Extras" are performing at Fresno's Engelmann Cellars on Friday, June 16.

Sandoval has been a staple on the popular reality show, Vanderpump Rules and now, he'll be heading to the Valley to entertain locals for an evening under the stars.

Tickets are available on Eventbrite.

The event is 21 and up.