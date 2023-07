Over $1M worth of cocaine found during traffic stop in Fresno County: CHP

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A traffic stop in Fresno County uncovered more than $1 million worth of cocaine on Monday.

The California Highway Patrol pulled over a vehicle yesterday on northbound Interstate 5 near Panoche Road.

During a search, officers say they found about 25 pounds of cocaine in a blender box with a possible street value of more than $1.3 million.

The driver and passenger from Washington state were arrested and booked into the Fresno County Jail on several drug charges.