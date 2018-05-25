FRESNO COUNTY

Auberry Road closed in Fresno County after crash takes down power pole

EMBED </>More Videos

A busy Fresno County roadway is closed after a car crash took down a power pole. The crash happened around three Friday morning. (KFSN)

By
FRSNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A busy Fresno County roadway is closed after a car crash took down a power pole. The crash happened around three Friday morning.

After the initial crash, two more drivers also hit the pole-- there were only minor injuries.

It's expected to take several hours for PG&E crews to pick up the pole, replace it, and repair the lines. Auberry Road traffic is now being detoured.

Travelers headed west, or down the hill, will need to take Millerton Road. Anyone headed east, or up the hill, should get on Willow from Copper and then head up through Friant.
