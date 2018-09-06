ROAD REPAIR

Caltrans making dozens of repairs to three Fresno area highways starting this month

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Caltrans crews are hard at work making repairs to Fresno County bridges thanks to a $3.1 million project to fix Valley highways.

The safety improvements will take place on 28 bridges along Highways 41, 168 and 180.

Lori Reyes says she is happy to hear that because she travels up and down the Valley every day for work.

"There are bumps deep crevasse uneven pavement it just feels very unsafe especially when I'm on a motorcycle."

Funding from SB1, which was passed in 2017, is paying for the repairs. The money comes from a combination of increased taxes on gas, diesel, and vehicle registration fees. Caltrans says it is going to good use with helping to extend the service life of our roadways.

Being in Fresno this is a huge agricultural epicenter, and there is a lot of freight haulers carrying a lot of weight produce up and down the highways," said Caltrans spokesman Sam Yniguez. "So a lot of the bumps or cracks will be smoothed out providing a safer commute for motorists."

The bridge work is taking place overnight, Sunday through Thursday, with a scheduled end time of 6 a.m.

Officials hope to have all bridges repaired by winter.
