Traffic

Commuters wait for man to load trees onto NYC subway

CHELSEA, Manhattan -- New Yorkers are used to seeing a lot of crazy things on the subway, but these straphangers were in for an in-tree-guing ride Sunday night.

WABC-TV reports, one commuter took video of a man loading plant after plant onto a subway car and shared it on social media.

She said it happened on an uptown 2 train at the 28th Street station in Manhattan. Although 2 trains don't usually stop at 28th Street, they did Sunday night due to weekend service changes.

"When your subway car gets turned into the Rainforest Café. Welcome to NYC."

These weren't your average houseplants -- the plants looked more like small trees and appeared to barely fit onto the car. Commuters looked on in disbelief while the overhead announcement warned to stand clear of the closing doors.

The MTA responded to the video and said "this is not allowed," and their rules prohibit blocking doorways and impending the movement of people or trains.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficbizarrenew york city transitsubwaynature
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Police: Juveniles cause $5k in damage to Visalia school
Trump says director of national intelligence is resigning
Show More
Dead man found inside SUV submerged in Kern River
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
More TOP STORIES News