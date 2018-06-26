TULARE COUNTY

Crews beginning tearing down the old Betty Drive Bridge in Goshen

EMBED </>More Videos

All lanes of Highway 99 in Goshen are back open after overnight demolition got underway for the Betty Drive Project. (KFSN)

GOSHEN, CALIF. (KFSN) --
All lanes of Highway 99 in Goshen are back open after overnight demolition got underway for the Betty Drive Project.

Caltrans is removing of the old Betty Drive Bridge as part of an interchange project. The 99 will be closed in both directions at Betty Drive until Friday from 11:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. each night.

During the closure, traffic is being diverted to Avenue 304 and back to Highway 99. Prior to the closure, traffic was switched onto the new Betty Drive Bridge.

Christian Lukens with Caltrans said, "Half of it has opened up to traffic. Once the old bridge comes down, we'll be able to open this one up entirely and then by the end of August, everything-- exits, on ramps, off ramps will all be functioned and take traffic at that time."

Caltrans wants to remind drivers to stay attentive and undistracted while driving and to be aware of workers and vehicles in construction and maintenance areas, as well as slowing down while driving through work zones.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficroad closurehighway 99tulare countyconstructionGoshen
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TULARE COUNTY
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Porterville police officer arrested for annoying or molesting a minor resigns
Tulare County Church Pastor didn't report graffiti, but an Officer spotted it and decided to do something about it
One of Tulare County's top 10 most wanted fugitives now behind bars
Tulare County proposes to strengthen rules on commercial dog kennels
More tulare county
TRAFFIC
Average person spends a day commuting per month
1 person killed and 2 injured after crash involving semi in Fresno County
Off-ramp closed on Highway 99 after logging truck crashes outside Merced
Valley residents eligible for up to $9,500 to replace high polluting vehicles
2 people killed in crash on Hwy 145 in Madera County
More Traffic
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News