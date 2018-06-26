Crews beginning tearing down the old Betty Drive Bridge in Goshen

All lanes of Highway 99 in Goshen are back open after overnight demolition got underway for the Betty Drive Project.Caltrans is removing of the old Betty Drive Bridge as part of an interchange project. The 99 will be closed in both directions at Betty Drive until Friday from 11:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. each night.During the closure, traffic is being diverted to Avenue 304 and back to Highway 99. Prior to the closure, traffic was switched onto the new Betty Drive Bridge.Christian Lukens with Caltrans said, "Half of it has opened up to traffic. Once the old bridge comes down, we'll be able to open this one up entirely and then by the end of August, everything-- exits, on ramps, off ramps will all be functioned and take traffic at that time."Caltrans wants to remind drivers to stay attentive and undistracted while driving and to be aware of workers and vehicles in construction and maintenance areas, as well as slowing down while driving through work zones.